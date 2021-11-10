Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 75% of TCU's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.1, is 5.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Cowboys put up 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 31.1 per contest the Horned Frogs surrender.
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.1 points.
- The Cowboys collect 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 437.7 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs put up 31.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cowboys allow (16.3).
- When TCU scores more than 16.3 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys allow (277.0).
- TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out more than 277.0 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11