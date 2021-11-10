The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup versus the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 75% of TCU's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.1, is 5.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Cowboys put up 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 31.1 per contest the Horned Frogs surrender.

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.1 points.

The Cowboys collect 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 437.7 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs put up 31.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cowboys allow (16.3).

When TCU scores more than 16.3 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys allow (277.0).

TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out more than 277.0 yards.

The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats