The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of nine times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 56.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.9 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Ducks put up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars give up per contest (24.7).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.

The Ducks collect 441.3 yards per game, 48.3 more yards than the 393.0 the Cougars give up per matchup.

When Oregon picks up over 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars put up 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks allow (22.4).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Cougars collect 375.7 yards per game, just 8.4 more than the 367.3 the Ducks allow.

When Washington State churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats