Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Stanford's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 2.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- In Oregon State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal surrender (29.8).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.
- The Beavers collect 441.2 yards per game, just 19.6 more than the 421.6 the Cardinal give up per matchup.
- When Oregon State piles up more than 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 12 points or more (in two chances).
- Stanford's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Cardinal average 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers surrender (27.7).
- When Stanford puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers allow per matchup (405.7).
- This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Beavers have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6