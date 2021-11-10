The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Stanford's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 2.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal surrender (29.8).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.

The Beavers collect 441.2 yards per game, just 19.6 more than the 421.6 the Cardinal give up per matchup.

When Oregon State piles up more than 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 12 points or more (in two chances).

Stanford's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Cardinal average 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers surrender (27.7).

When Stanford puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers allow per matchup (405.7).

This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Beavers have forced 12 turnovers.

