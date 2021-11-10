The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten foes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 14.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines are 6-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Wolverines average 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender per matchup (16.7).

Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.

The Wolverines average 451.4 yards per game, 100.7 more yards than the 350.7 the Nittany Lions allow per contest.

Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 350.7 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Nittany Lions score 27.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wolverines give up (16.0).

When Penn State records more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines give up (298.1).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 298.1 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats