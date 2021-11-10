Publish date:
Michigan vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to average 63.2 points per game, 14.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines are 6-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Wolverines average 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender per matchup (16.7).
- Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 451.4 yards per game, 100.7 more yards than the 350.7 the Nittany Lions allow per contest.
- Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 350.7 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 6-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Nittany Lions score 27.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wolverines give up (16.0).
- When Penn State records more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines give up (298.1).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 298.1 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Penn State
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
451.4
Avg. Total Yards
385.2
298.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
16