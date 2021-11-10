Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of North Carolina's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 73.
- Thursday's over/under is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 56.1 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 16.4 points fewer than Thursday's total of 73 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 this year.
- The Panthers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Panthers average 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 33.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers collect 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (421.2).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (12).
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- In North Carolina's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels score 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
- North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 489.9 yards per game, 144.9 more yards than the 345.0 the Panthers allow.
- North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 345.0 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|North Carolina
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
33.4
541.0
Avg. Total Yards
489.9
345.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.2
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12