ACC foes will battle when the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of North Carolina's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 73.

Thursday's over/under is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 56.1 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 16.4 points fewer than Thursday's total of 73 .

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 this year.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers average 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).

When Pittsburgh records more than 33.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (421.2).

When Pittsburgh totals over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (12).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels score 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Tar Heels collect 489.9 yards per game, 144.9 more yards than the 345.0 the Panthers allow.

North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 345.0 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats