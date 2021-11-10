Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to end their eight-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of eight times.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Detroit's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2020, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions give up (30.5).
  • The Steelers rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1), than the Lions allow per outing (378.9).
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • In Detroit's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions put up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).
  • The Lions collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).
  • When Detroit churns out more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in five games at home, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-5 overall.
  • Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this year.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

