The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to end their eight-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Detroit's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2020, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions give up (30.5).

The Steelers rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1), than the Lions allow per outing (378.9).

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Lions put up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).

The Lions collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).

When Detroit churns out more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

This season, in five games at home, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-5 overall.

Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this year.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

