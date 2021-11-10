MWC rivals will battle when the San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 46.5 .

The 58.2 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 11.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

San Diego State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Aztecs score 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.3).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Aztecs collect 328.8 yards per game, 56.6 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Wolf Pack allow per contest.

When San Diego State amasses more than 385.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 36.4 points per game, 19.7 more than the Aztecs surrender (16.7).

Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 146.8 more yards per game (446.7) than the Aztecs allow per outing (299.9).

In games that Nevada amasses over 299.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This season the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats