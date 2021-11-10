The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC foes at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just twice this season.

In 33.3% of Utah State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.3 points greater than the 50.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 5-5-0 this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Spartans score 21.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Aggies allow per matchup (27.2).

When San Jose State puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 64.3 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Aggies give up per matchup (425.2).

In games that San Jose State totals over 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (13).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Aggies score 8.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Spartans give up (23.0).

When Utah State scores more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aggies average 119.0 more yards per game (474.9) than the Spartans give up per matchup (355.9).

When Utah State amasses over 355.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (9).

Season Stats