AAC rivals will clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) meet the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.

UCF's games have gone over 60 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 12.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.2 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's total of 60.

The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

In SMU's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mustangs have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs put up 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights give up (24.1).

SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per matchup.

In games that SMU piles up over 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 16 takeaways .

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Knights have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Knights rack up 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs give up (25.7).

UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Knights collect just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs allow per contest (413.8).

In games that UCF churns out over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats