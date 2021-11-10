Publish date:
SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.
- UCF's games have gone over 60 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 12.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.2 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's total of 60.
- The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- In SMU's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mustangs have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Mustangs put up 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights give up (24.1).
- SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
- The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per matchup.
- In games that SMU piles up over 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 16 takeaways .
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Knights rack up 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs give up (25.7).
- UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Knights collect just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs allow per contest (413.8).
- In games that UCF churns out over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16