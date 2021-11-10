Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will try to end their four-game losing run in a Week 10 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 51.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team allow (28.4).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per matchup (389.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (9).
  • Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • This year, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Football Team put up 19.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (22.9).
  • When Washington records more than 22.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When Washington picks up over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.
  • Washington has hit the over twice in four home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
  • On the road, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • In four away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

