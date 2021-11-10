The Washington Football Team (2-6) will try to end their four-game losing run in a Week 10 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Washington's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 51.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team allow (28.4).

When Tampa Bay records more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per matchup (389.4).

In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (9).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Football Team put up 19.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (22.9).

When Washington records more than 22.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team rack up 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.

When Washington picks up over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.

Washington has hit the over twice in four home games this year.

Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

On the road, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.

In four away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

