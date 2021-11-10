The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Titans rack up 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints give up (19.4).

Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.

The Titans collect 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints give up per outing.

When Tennessee amasses more than 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Saints score 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.

When New Orleans records more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up per outing (365.8).

In games that New Orleans picks up over 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

Tennessee has gone over the total once in four home games this season.

This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four away games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

