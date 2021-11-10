Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
  • The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.
  • The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Titans rack up 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints give up (19.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.
  • The Titans collect 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints give up per outing.
  • When Tennessee amasses more than 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Saints score 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.
  • When New Orleans records more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up per outing (365.8).
  • In games that New Orleans picks up over 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
  • This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.
  • On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four away games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

