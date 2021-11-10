Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points just two times this season.
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- The Aggies rack up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per outing the Rebels allow.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Aggies collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per contest (432.7).
- When Texas A&M piles up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (17).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Rebels rack up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 14.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow (317.8).
- When Ole Miss totals over 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17