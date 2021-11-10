The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points just two times this season.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Aggies rack up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per outing the Rebels allow.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Aggies collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per contest (432.7).

When Texas A&M piles up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (17).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels rack up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).

When Ole Miss scores more than 14.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rebels average 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow (317.8).

When Ole Miss totals over 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).

Season Stats