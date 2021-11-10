The Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

So far this season, 37.5% of Kansas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 10.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 11.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).

Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.

The Longhorns collect 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks give up per contest.

In games that Texas totals over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks score 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns surrender (29.8).

The Jayhawks collect 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (438.6).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats