Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Kansas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 10.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 11.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).
- Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.
- The Longhorns collect 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks give up per contest.
- In games that Texas totals over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Jayhawks score 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns surrender (29.8).
- The Jayhawks collect 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (438.6).
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8