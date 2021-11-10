Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 10.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.2 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bobcats rack up 22.4 points per game, 9.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 112.7 fewer yards per game (348.4), than the Eagles give up per matchup (461.1).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (6).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just two ATS wins in seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 12.8 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Bobcats surrender (33.4).

The Eagles collect 65.2 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Bobcats allow per contest (424.8).

When Georgia Southern picks up over 424.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats