The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of eight games this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 4.4 points above Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.6 points fewer than the 52.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 5.1 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Rockets rack up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per contest (375.6).

In games that Toledo picks up over 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-2-0 this season.

This season, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets give up (22.0).

When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons collect just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets allow (344.7).

When Bowling Green picks up more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .

