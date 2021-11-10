Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of eight games this season.
  • Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 4.4 points above Wednesday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.6 points fewer than the 52.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 5.1 more than Wednesday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.
  • Toledo has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Rockets rack up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).
  • Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.
  • The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per contest (375.6).
  • In games that Toledo picks up over 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .
  Toledo has five giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-2-0 this season.
  • This season, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets give up (22.0).
  • When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets allow (344.7).
  • When Bowling Green picks up more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .
  The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats

ToledoStatsBowling Green

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

23.6

22.0

Avg. Points Allowed

30.6

411.9

Avg. Total Yards

333.7

344.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

375.6

5

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

14