Publish date:
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of eight games this season.
- Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 4.4 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.6 points fewer than the 52.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 5.1 more than Wednesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Rockets rack up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per contest (375.6).
- In games that Toledo picks up over 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-2-0 this season.
- This season, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets give up (22.0).
- When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons collect just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets allow (344.7).
- When Bowling Green picks up more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
411.9
Avg. Total Yards
333.7
344.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
375.6
5
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
14