Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in six of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.1 points per game, 4.9 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 12.5 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Hurricane games this season have an average total of 56.0, the same value as Saturday's over/under.
- The 56-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 63.7 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane average 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave give up per matchup (453.9).
- Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 453.9 yards.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Green Wave have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Tulane's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Green Wave score 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.6).
- When Tulane records more than 30.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Green Wave average just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (395.3).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 395.3 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9