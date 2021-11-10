AAC foes will do battle when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of eight games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in six of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.1 points per game, 4.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.5 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Hurricane games this season have an average total of 56.0, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 63.7 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 4-4-0 this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane average 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave give up per matchup (453.9).

Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 453.9 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Green Wave have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Green Wave score 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.6).

When Tulane records more than 30.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave average just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (395.3).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 395.3 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Season Stats