UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of nine times.
- Colorado's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the Bruins put up 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes allow (25.7).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Colorado's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7