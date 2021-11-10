Pac-12 foes will clash when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of nine times.

Colorado's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bruins put up 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes allow (25.7).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 4-4-0 this season.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

Season Stats