Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 foes will clash when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of nine times.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 53.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In UCLA's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bruins put up 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes allow (25.7).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
  • The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.8 yards.
  • The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Colorado is 4-4-0 this season.
  • The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Colorado's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
  • Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
  • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UCLAStatsColorado

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.1

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

25.7

415.7

Avg. Total Yards

266.7

395.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.8

9

Giveaways

6

14

Takeaways

7