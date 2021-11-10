Sun Belt foes will clash when the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 66.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 18.6 points higher than the combined 47.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 79.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.8 more than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

Warhawks games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Warhawks have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Warhawks put up 21.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Red Wolves allow (43.0).

The Warhawks rack up 325.9 yards per game, 222.4 fewer yards than the 548.3 the Red Wolves allow per outing.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (12).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Red Wolves rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Warhawks give up (36.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.3 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 384.8 yards per game, 70.3 fewer yards than the 455.1 the Warhawks give up.

When Arkansas State picks up over 455.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Season Stats