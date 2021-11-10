Publish date:
USC vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for USC vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Cal's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- USC's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Trojans rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Trojans collect 78.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (362.4).
- When USC amasses over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Golden Bears average 6.0 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Trojans give up (28.9).
- When Cal records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears rack up just 6.0 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow (396.6).
- In games that Cal picks up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Cal
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.6
396.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.4
16
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
15