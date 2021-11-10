Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) face the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for USC vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Cal's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Trojans rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Trojans collect 78.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (362.4).

When USC amasses over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Golden Bears average 6.0 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Trojans give up (28.9).

When Cal records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up just 6.0 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow (396.6).

In games that Cal picks up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats