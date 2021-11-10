The Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 54 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 52.0 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Utes average 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Utes rack up 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (356.1).

Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 356.1 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes allow (23.2).

The Wildcats rack up only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes give up per outing (347.6).

In games that Arizona totals more than 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.

