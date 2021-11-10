Publish date:
Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .
- The 54 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 52.0 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Utes average 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Utes rack up 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (356.1).
- Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 356.1 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- Arizona has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes allow (23.2).
- The Wildcats rack up only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes give up per outing (347.6).
- In games that Arizona totals more than 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6