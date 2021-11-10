Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- UTEP has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green allow (31.4).
- The Miners rack up 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green give up per contest.
- When UTEP piles up more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
- North Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Mean Green average just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners surrender (23.0).
- North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
- The Mean Green collect 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).
- In games that North Texas churns out over 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13