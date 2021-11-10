C-USA rivals will do battle when the UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) battle the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

UTEP has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green allow (31.4).

The Miners rack up 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green give up per contest.

When UTEP piles up more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (13) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Mean Green average just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners surrender (23.0).

North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Mean Green collect 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).

In games that North Texas churns out over 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).

Season Stats