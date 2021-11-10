Publish date:
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 33 points or more.
- UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners put up 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (30.2).
- UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.2 points.
- The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per outing (364.4).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team totals over 364.4 yards.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 33 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Golden Eagles average 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.
- In games that Southern Miss amasses more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Roadrunners have forced (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Southern Miss
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
13.7
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.2
454.6
Avg. Total Yards
252.0
337.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.4
7
Giveaways
22
17
Takeaways
12