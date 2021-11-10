Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA opponents will clash when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
  • Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
  • The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • UTSA is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 33 points or more.
  • UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Roadrunners put up 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (30.2).
  • UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.2 points.
  • The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per outing (364.4).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team totals over 364.4 yards.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).
  • Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
  • The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 33 points or more.
  • Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles average 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).
  • The Golden Eagles rack up 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.
  • In games that Southern Miss amasses more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Roadrunners have forced (17).
Season Stats

UTSAStatsSouthern Miss

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

13.7

19.2

Avg. Points Allowed

30.2

454.6

Avg. Total Yards

252.0

337.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

364.4

7

Giveaways

22

17

Takeaways

12