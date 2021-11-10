Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined for 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • Duke's games have gone over 50 points in seven of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 62.5 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 12.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Virginia Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Hokies rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils surrender (35.6).
  • The Hokies rack up 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per contest.
  • The Hokies have turned the ball over nine times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (13).
  • Duke has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Duke's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Blue Devils average 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies give up (21.8).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Blue Devils collect 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per contest (375.9).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 375.9 yards.
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (11).
Season Stats

Virginia TechStatsDuke

21.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

21.8

Avg. Points Allowed

35.6

337.1

Avg. Total Yards

445.0

375.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

490.7

9

Giveaways

17

11

Takeaways

13