Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined for 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Duke's games have gone over 50 points in seven of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.5 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 12.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Virginia Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Hokies rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils surrender (35.6).
- The Hokies rack up 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per contest.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over nine times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Blue Devils average 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies give up (21.8).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per contest (375.9).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 375.9 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13