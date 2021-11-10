ACC foes will do battle when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) face the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

NC State's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.8, is 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 22.8 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 64.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Demon Deacons average 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.0).

When Wake Forest scores more than 16.0 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 508.8 yards per game, 187.4 more yards than the 321.4 the Wolf Pack give up per outing.

When Wake Forest picks up more than 321.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 6-3-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

NC State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Wolf Pack rack up 3.4 more points per game (31.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (27.7).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Wolf Pack average 21.2 fewer yards per game (414.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (435.9).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 435.9 yards.

This season the Wolf Pack have seven turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats