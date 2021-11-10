Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 11.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Hilltoppers put up 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per contest (35.9).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 35.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per contest (415.1).
- When Western Kentucky picks up more than 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 18 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Owls score 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 29.4 points.
- The Owls rack up 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (422.9).
- Rice is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 422.9 yards.
- This year the Owls have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11