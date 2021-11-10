C-USA opponents will do battle when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 11.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Hilltoppers put up 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per contest (35.9).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 35.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per contest (415.1).

When Western Kentucky picks up more than 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 18 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Owls score 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 29.4 points.

The Owls rack up 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (422.9).

Rice is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 422.9 yards.

This year the Owls have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats