Big Ten foes will clash when the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 41 points five of nine times.

Northwestern's games have gone over 41 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 41.4 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 24 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats surrender (26.0).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.0 points.

The Badgers average 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (413.9).

In games that Wisconsin picks up over 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, six more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (12).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-6-0 this year.

Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wildcats put up 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers surrender.

When Northwestern scores more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up (213.8).

In games that Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.

