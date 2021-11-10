Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 41 points five of nine times.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 41 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 41.4 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 41-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have been favored by 24 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats surrender (26.0).
- Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.0 points.
- The Badgers average 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (413.9).
- In games that Wisconsin picks up over 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, six more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (12).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-6-0 this year.
- Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Wildcats put up 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers surrender.
- When Northwestern scores more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up (213.8).
- In games that Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12