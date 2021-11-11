MWC foes will clash when the Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) battle the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points only two times this year.

In 50% of Colorado State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Falcons score 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams surrender per matchup (22.4).

When Air Force scores more than 22.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 396.3 yards per game, 65.9 more yards than the 330.4 the Rams allow per outing.

In games that Air Force totals over 330.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Rams have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year the Rams rack up 5.9 more points per game (23.1) than the Falcons surrender (17.2).

Colorado State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Rams collect 113.4 more yards per game (398.6) than the Falcons give up per matchup (285.2).

When Colorado State piles up more than 285.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

This year the Rams have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats