The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) will clash at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 67 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 66.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is nine points greater than the 58 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.9, 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .

The 67 total in this game is eight points above the 59 average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 51.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 4.9 more points per game (43) than the Aggies allow (38.1).

When Alabama scores more than 38.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 472.6 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 463 the Aggies give up per matchup.

Alabama is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 463 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Aggies put up 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).

When New Mexico State records more than 19.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Aggies average 73.7 more yards per game (378.6) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (304.9).

New Mexico State is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team churns out more than 304.9 yards.

This season the Aggies have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (15).

