Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points seven of nine times.

So far this season, 44.4% of South Alabama's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 12.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points greater than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 22.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers rack up 36.2 points per game, 14.1 more than the Jaguars allow per contest (22.1).

When Appalachian State scores more than 22.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 463.9 yards per game, 144.0 more yards than the 319.9 the Jaguars give up per contest.

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 319.9 yards.

The Mountaineers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Jaguars score 5.3 more points per game (28.6) than the Mountaineers give up (23.3).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Jaguars rack up 33.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (357.3).

South Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 357.3 yards.

This year the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats