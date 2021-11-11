Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will clash in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of nine times.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 6.5 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Cardinals score 30.8 points per game, 10.5 more than the Panthers surrender per contest (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).
  • Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 293.1 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
  • Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Panthers put up 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 17.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.
  • The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow per outing (321.0).
  • In games that Carolina totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over once in four home games this year.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • In away games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this season.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

