The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will clash in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of nine times.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.5 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Cardinals score 30.8 points per game, 10.5 more than the Panthers surrender per contest (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).

Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 293.1 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Panthers put up 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 17.2 the Cardinals give up.

Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.

The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow per outing (321.0).

In games that Carolina totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

Arizona has hit the over once in four home games this year.

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

In away games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this season.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

