Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in seven of eight games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 44 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- In Arizona State's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more so far this season.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Sun Devils average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
- Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 428.8 yards per game, 92.6 more yards than the 336.2 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 336.2 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year the Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22.0) than the Sun Devils allow (20.2).
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329.0).
- In games that Washington churns out more than 329.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14