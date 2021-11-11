Pac-12 rivals will battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in seven of eight games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 44 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 428.8 yards per game, 92.6 more yards than the 336.2 the Huskies give up per matchup.

Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 336.2 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread twice this season.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year the Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22.0) than the Sun Devils allow (20.2).

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329.0).

In games that Washington churns out more than 329.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).

Season Stats