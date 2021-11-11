Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC foes will battle when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of LSU's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
  • The 59-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Razorbacks average 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers surrender (27.8).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (397.3).
  • In games that Arkansas amasses more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .
  • In LSU's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • LSU's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Tigers put up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks allow (24.0).
  • LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
  • The Tigers average 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks give up.
  • LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.2 yards.
  • The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsLSU

32.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.7

24.0

Avg. Points Allowed

27.8

457.2

Avg. Total Yards

372.6

351.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

397.3

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

12