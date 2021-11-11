Publish date:
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of LSU's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
- The 59-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Razorbacks average 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers surrender (27.8).
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (397.3).
- In games that Arkansas amasses more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers put up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks allow (24.0).
- LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Tigers average 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks give up.
- LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.2 yards.
- The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|LSU
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.7
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
457.2
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
397.3
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
12