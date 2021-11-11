SEC rivals will clash when the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn's games this season have gone over 50 points five of nine times.

In 66.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Tigers put up six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (321.9).

In games that Auburn totals more than 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Bulldogs rack up 8.2 more points per game (28) than the Tigers surrender (19.8).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 19.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 432 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 363 the Tigers give up.

Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 363 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats