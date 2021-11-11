Publish date:
Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn's games this season have gone over 50 points five of nine times.
- In 66.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Tigers put up six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).
- Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (321.9).
- In games that Auburn totals more than 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Bulldogs rack up 8.2 more points per game (28) than the Tigers surrender (19.8).
- Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulldogs average 432 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 363 the Tigers give up.
- Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 363 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12