It'll be the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

Thursday's over/under is 1.7 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.8 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 46.5 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins give up.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Ravens collect 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins allow per outing (391.9).

In games that Baltimore picks up over 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 17.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Ravens surrender (24.4).

When Miami puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins collect 297.4 yards per game, 76.9 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Ravens allow.

When Miami amasses over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Baltimore is 2-1 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 7.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in three away games this year.

This season, Ravens away games average 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

