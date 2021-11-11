Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

It'll be the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Miami's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
  • Thursday's over/under is 1.7 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • Baltimore has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins give up.
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.
  • The Ravens collect 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins allow per outing (391.9).
  • In games that Baltimore picks up over 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).
  • Miami has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins put up 17.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Ravens surrender (24.4).
  • When Miami puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins collect 297.4 yards per game, 76.9 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Ravens allow.
  • When Miami amasses over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Baltimore is 2-1 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in three away games this year.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

