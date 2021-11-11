Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of nine times.
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 59.4, 10.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Broncos average 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.3).
- Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Broncos rack up 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (324.8).
- Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 324.8 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- Wyoming has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos surrender.
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos give up.
- When Wyoming piles up over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11