MWC rivals will battle when the Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of nine times.

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 59.4, 10.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 48.5.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos average 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.3).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos rack up 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (324.8).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 324.8 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Wyoming has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos surrender.

Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos give up.

When Wyoming piles up over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).

