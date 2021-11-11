Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC East opponents will battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) meet the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over 47.5 points four of nine times.
  • New York's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 1.3 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Bills score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 31.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bills collect 390.1 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 408.1 the Jets give up per contest.
  • When Buffalo picks up over 408.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
  • New York has covered the spread two times this year.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year the Jets put up 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills allow (14.8).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 14.8 points.
  • The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.
  • When New York piles up more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • New York has hit the over twice in three home games this year.
  • This season, Jets home games average 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Buffalo is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 12.5-point favorites or more.
  • Buffalo has hit the over twice in five away games this season.
  • Bills away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

