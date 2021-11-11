The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) and South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of nine games this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 6.4 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.8 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than Friday's total.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23.5 points or more (in four chances).

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats rack up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls surrender (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats rack up 409.0 yards per game, 75.4 fewer yards than the 484.4 the Bulls give up per outing.

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

South Florida has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).

South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.

The Bulls rack up 360.6 yards per game, 49.4 more yards than the 311.2 the Bearcats give up.

When South Florida picks up more than 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).

Season Stats