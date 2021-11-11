Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of nine games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in five of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 6.4 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.8 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats rack up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls surrender (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 409.0 yards per game, 75.4 fewer yards than the 484.4 the Bulls give up per outing.
- In games that Cincinnati churns out over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- South Florida has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).
- South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.
- The Bulls rack up 360.6 yards per game, 49.4 more yards than the 311.2 the Bearcats give up.
- When South Florida picks up more than 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13