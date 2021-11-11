The Clemson Tigers (6-3) and UConn Huskies (1-8) will clash at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this season.

UConn's games have gone over 51 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 38.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.2 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.7, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Clemson has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 41 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers score 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies give up per contest (36).

The Tigers rack up 330.1 yards per game, 107.3 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Huskies give up per outing.

When Clemson piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

UConn has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Huskies rack up per game (16.2) than the Tigers give up (16.2).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Huskies rack up 281.6 yards per game, 51.8 fewer yards than the 333.4 the Tigers allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats