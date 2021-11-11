Publish date:
Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this season.
- UConn's games have gone over 51 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 38.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.2 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.7, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Clemson has two wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 41 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Tigers score 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies give up per contest (36).
- The Tigers rack up 330.1 yards per game, 107.3 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Huskies give up per outing.
- When Clemson piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- UConn has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Huskies rack up per game (16.2) than the Tigers give up (16.2).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up 281.6 yards per game, 51.8 fewer yards than the 333.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10