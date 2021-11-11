Sun Belt foes will meet when the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of eight games this season.

In 55.6% of Georgia State's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

Saturday's over/under is 13.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 56.4 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

In Coastal Carolina's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers average 13.5 more points per game (42.6) than the Panthers allow (29.1).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 29.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 73.5 more yards per game (497.2) than the Panthers allow per contest (423.7).

In games that Coastal Carolina picks up more than 423.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have five giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Panthers put up 5.8 more points per game (23.1) than the Chanticleers give up (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers collect 378.2 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 320.9 the Chanticleers give up.

Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 320.9 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (9).

Season Stats