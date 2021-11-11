The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 37.5% of Atlanta's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Cowboys average 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per matchup the Falcons allow.

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (360.5).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 360.5 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).

When Atlanta records more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons collect 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (371.5).

In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in four home games, Dallas has hit the over three times.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three of four away games Atlanta has gone over the total.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

