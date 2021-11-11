Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of eight times.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Atlanta's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Cowboys average 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per matchup the Falcons allow.
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (360.5).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 360.5 yards.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).
  • Atlanta has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Falcons rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).
  • When Atlanta records more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (371.5).
  • In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in four home games, Dallas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in three of four away games Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.