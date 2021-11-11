The Denver Broncos (5-4) will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in three of nine games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 45 points in six of nine chances this season.

Sunday's total is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.8 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles surrender (24.2).

When Denver puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per contest (354.1).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.1 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 4-5-0 this year.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).

When Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

Denver has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

Broncos home games this season average 43.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

On the road, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In five away games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.

Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

