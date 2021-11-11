Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Philadelphia's games have gone over 45 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.8 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Broncos score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles surrender (24.2).
  • When Denver puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per contest (354.1).
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.1 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Eagles.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 4-5-0 this year.
  • The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This season the Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).
  • When Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Denver has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • Broncos home games this season average 43.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • On the road, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In five away games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.