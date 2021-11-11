Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Thursday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 188 rushing yards on 33 carries (23.5 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added eight catches for 63 yards (7.9 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 33, or 12.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Freeman has notched 68 rushing yards in his single career matchup, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • Freeman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Dolphins are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Freeman put together a 79-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 6.1 yards per carry).
  • Freeman also tacked on four yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Freeman has totaled 146 rushing yards on 26 carries (48.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in five passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

33

12.7%

188

2

6

15.4%

5.7

Lamar Jackson

97

37.5%

600

2

14

35.9%

6.2

Latavius Murray

59

22.8%

212

4

10

25.6%

3.6

Ty'Son Williams

33

12.7%

180

1

4

10.3%

5.5

