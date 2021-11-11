Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 188 rushing yards on 33 carries (23.5 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has added eight catches for 63 yards (7.9 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 33, or 12.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Freeman has notched 68 rushing yards in his single career matchup, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- Freeman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Dolphins are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Freeman put together a 79-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 6.1 yards per carry).
- Freeman also tacked on four yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Freeman has totaled 146 rushing yards on 26 carries (48.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also hauled in five passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
33
12.7%
188
2
6
15.4%
5.7
Lamar Jackson
97
37.5%
600
2
14
35.9%
6.2
Latavius Murray
59
22.8%
212
4
10
25.6%
3.6
Ty'Son Williams
33
12.7%
180
1
4
10.3%
5.5
