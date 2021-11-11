Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Thursday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 188 rushing yards on 33 carries (23.5 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has added eight catches for 63 yards (7.9 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 33, or 12.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Freeman has notched 68 rushing yards in his single career matchup, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

Freeman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Dolphins are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 79-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 6.1 yards per carry).

Freeman also tacked on four yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Freeman has totaled 146 rushing yards on 26 carries (48.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also hauled in five passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 33 12.7% 188 2 6 15.4% 5.7 Lamar Jackson 97 37.5% 600 2 14 35.9% 6.2 Latavius Murray 59 22.8% 212 4 10 25.6% 3.6 Ty'Son Williams 33 12.7% 180 1 4 10.3% 5.5

Powered By Data Skrive