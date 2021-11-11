The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA rivals at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in four of nine games this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.1 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.5 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 48-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Owls have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Owls average just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.3) than the Monarchs give up (29.3).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 29.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 59.0 more yards per game (422.4) than the Monarchs allow per contest (363.4).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 363.4 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 5-4-0 this season.

This year, the Monarchs have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Monarchs average 3.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Owls give up (22.2).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Monarchs rack up 377.3 yards per game, only 10.7 fewer than the 388.0 the Owls give up.

In games that Old Dominion churns out over 388.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (14).

Season Stats