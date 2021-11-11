MWC foes will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 51 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.2 points more than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.5, 8.5 points above Saturday's total of 51.

The 51 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 47.2 average total in Lobos games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 467.8 yards per game, 124.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Lobos allow per contest.

Fresno State is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 343.7 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Lobos' takeaways (11).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in nine games this season.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Lobos rack up 14.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (22.7).

When New Mexico scores more than 22.7 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos rack up 258.9 yards per game, 100.2 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Bulldogs give up.

This season the Lobos have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).

Season Stats