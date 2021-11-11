Publish date:
Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points only two times this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.
- The 34.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 49.6 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulldogs score 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).
- When Georgia records more than 28.2 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (418.0).
- In games that Georgia piles up over 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Volunteers have forced 11.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Volunteers average 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.
- The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (232.4).
- When Tennessee picks up more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- This year the Volunteers have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.0
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11