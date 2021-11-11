The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup versus the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points only two times this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in seven of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.

The 34.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 49.6 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulldogs score 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).

When Georgia records more than 28.2 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (418.0).

In games that Georgia piles up over 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Volunteers have forced 11.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Volunteers average 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).

Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.

The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (232.4).

When Tennessee picks up more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year the Volunteers have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats