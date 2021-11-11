The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC opponents at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 1.1 points higher than the combined 53.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 28.7 points per game, 9.9 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (18.8).

Georgia Tech is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.8 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 409.0 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 333.8 the Eagles give up per matchup.

In games that Georgia Tech amasses more than 333.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (14).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 4-4-0 this season.

This year, the Eagles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Eagles put up 24.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Yellow Jackets surrender (29.0).

When Boston College scores more than 29.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 89.7 fewer yards per game (353.1) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (442.8).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 442.8 yards.

The Eagles have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Yellow Jackets.

Season Stats