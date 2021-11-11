An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Green Bay Packers (7-2) squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points just two times this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Packers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Packers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).

When Green Bay puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers give up (20.0).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers give up.

When Seattle churns out over 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.

The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, away from home.

In four away games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.

Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

