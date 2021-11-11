Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Green Bay Packers (7-2) squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points just two times this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.4 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Packers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  • In Seattle's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This season the Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers give up (20.0).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.0 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers give up.
  • When Seattle churns out over 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.
  • The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, away from home.
  • In four away games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.