MWC foes will clash when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 62.2, 5.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels give up (33.9).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0) than the Rebels give up per matchup (430.2).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 430.2 yards.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times, 11 more than the Rebels' takeaways (13).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Rebels rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.2).

The Rebels rack up 141.0 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (437.7).

This season the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).

Season Stats