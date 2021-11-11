Publish date:
Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 62.2, 5.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels give up (33.9).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0) than the Rebels give up per matchup (430.2).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 430.2 yards.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times, 11 more than the Rebels' takeaways (13).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This season the Rebels rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.2).
- The Rebels rack up 141.0 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (437.7).
- This season the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400.0
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13