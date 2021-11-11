Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC opponents will do battle when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) battle the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
  • Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Houston has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Cougars have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Cougars rack up just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls give up (36.8).
  • When Houston puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars collect only 18.8 more yards per game (409) than the Owls allow per matchup (390.2).
  • Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 390.2 yards.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • Temple has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.
  • Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Owls average four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).
  • When Temple scores more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Owls collect 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars allow.
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 300.7 yards.
  • The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsTemple

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

18.2

22.2

Avg. Points Allowed

36.8

409

Avg. Total Yards

304.6

300.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

390.2

8

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

11