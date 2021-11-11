Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.3 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cougars rack up just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls give up (36.8).
- When Houston puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect only 18.8 more yards per game (409) than the Owls allow per matchup (390.2).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 390.2 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Owls average four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).
- When Temple scores more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls collect 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars allow.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 300.7 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11