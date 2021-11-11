AAC opponents will do battle when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) battle the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Cougars rack up just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls give up (36.8).

When Houston puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars collect only 18.8 more yards per game (409) than the Owls allow per matchup (390.2).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 390.2 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread two times this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Owls average four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).

When Temple scores more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls collect 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars allow.

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 300.7 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats