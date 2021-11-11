The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

In 50% of Rutgers' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.

Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 14.2 points fewer than the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Hoosiers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).

Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Hoosiers collect 312.1 yards per game, 73.1 fewer yards than the 385.2 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

When Indiana totals over 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (11).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Scarlet Knights average 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.3).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 327.2 yards per game, 55.8 fewer yards than the 383 the Hoosiers give up.

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 383 yards.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Season Stats