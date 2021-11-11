Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- In 50% of Rutgers' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 14.2 points fewer than the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.
- The 47.2 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Hoosiers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).
- Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.
- The Hoosiers collect 312.1 yards per game, 73.1 fewer yards than the 385.2 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
- When Indiana totals over 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (11).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Scarlet Knights average 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.3).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.3 points.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 327.2 yards per game, 55.8 fewer yards than the 383 the Hoosiers give up.
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 383 yards.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11